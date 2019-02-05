T in TN may soon stand for Thamizh

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Soon, the name of the State is likely to be changed to Thamizh Nadu — perhaps for the benefit of those struggling to pronounce it.A recommendation in this regard was made by the State-level committee headed by Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture Minister K Pandiarajan.

The topic came up for discussion while considering the 7,000 and odd names of places from 18 districts which at present have anglicised names— such as Triplicane, which originally is Thiruvallikkeni.These 7.000-odd names have been gathered and vetted carefully by district level committees, headed by district collectors and comprising of Tamil scholars.

Sources said the recommendation made by the State level committee would be conveyed to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for his approval and later, an omnibus order is likely to be issued for changing the anglicised names of places into the transliterated names.

The sources further said that from the rest of the 14 districts, around 5,000 names are likely to be considered in another meeting scheduled to take place on February.

The sources further said that from the rest of the 14 districts, around 5,000 names are likely to be considered in another meeting scheduled to take place in this month. “Originally, it was decided to change the names of only around 3,000 places but when the district level committees met, they found that more names needed to be changed. As such, a comprehensive exercise is undertaken for this,” the sources further said.

Interestingly, the name of the State, which was originally called Madras Presidency, became Madras Province, after Independence. Later, it was changed as Madras State on January 26, 1950. There were vociferous demands for renaming Madras State as Tamil Nadu. Freedom fighter Sankaralinga Nadar, one of the disciples of Mahatma Gandhi in Virudhunagar, went on a fast unto death from July 27, 1956 and died on October 13, 1956 for the cause of changing the name of the State. After many agitations, The Madras State (Alteration of Name Act) was passed in Parliament in 1968 and came into effect on January 14, 1969 when CN Annadurai was Chief Minister of the State.

The coining of the name ‘Tamil Nadu’ was done after much discussion. As per the resolution, moved by Annadurai, in the State Assembly, the name of the State was Tamilnad. Later, Ma. Po. Sivagnanam, who fought for renaming the State, insisted that the State be called ‘Thamizhnadu’ while many Tamil scholars wanted the name to be spelt and pronounced as ‘Thamizhnattarasu’ in accordance with the grammar of the language. After much consultations, leaders such as Rajaji suggested that it be called Tamil Nadu, adding ‘u’ to ‘Nad’.