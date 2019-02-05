Home States Tamil Nadu

Temporary staff posted in two districts' schools

Coimbatore and Tirupur district school education department has appointed 19 temporary teachers in government and aided schools, in the place of suspended teachers.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

classroom, school, teachers

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore and Tirupur district school education department has appointed 19 temporary teachers in government and aided schools, in the place of suspended teachers. While five of them were placed in Coimbatore, 14 were appointed in Tirupur district. These temporary staff joined duty on Monday.
According to sources in the Education department, over 500 teachers were suspended across the State for participating in the JACTTO-GEO strike last month. The department called for applications from candidates who had completed teacher training for the temporary posts. As many as 5,000 applications were received in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

Meanwhile, all teachers returned to work on January 29. Since then, the department had not talked about the appointment of temporary teachers. Then, the top officials instructed the chief education officer to appoint temporary staff in vacancies in government and aided schools. Accordingly, many posts were filled with qualified temporary teachers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirupur district Coimbatore School education department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp