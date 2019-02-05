To Sir, with love: Students rally behind maths teacher transferred after JACTTO-GEO strike

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Since the last few days of the JACTTO-GEO strike last month, the School Education department has been taking action against many of the participants — issuing 17(b) notices, suspending or transferring staff. The situation in Tirupur too has been no different. When they heard word of their maths teachers, students of Velliyankadu Corporation Middle School banded together in protest. The students’ parents too have criticised moving the teacher who had greatly impacted the children and their education.

G Suresh (38), the middle school maths teachers, was in school on Monday to collect his transfer order. He was among the 17 teachers in Tirupur to get a transfer. He was being moved to the Perichipalayam school, a few yards away from his former place of work. What should have been a routine visit turned out to be an emotional spectacle with students banding together to keep him from leaving. There were hugs exchanged and tears shed. The teacher himself broke down at the show of support but advised the students to focus on academics.

Students and parents alike have not taken the transfer well. It was Suresh’s efforts that made their children do better, not just in academics but also in terms of other life skills like discipline, pointed out parents. Students talked about how he went beyond the call of duty to serve them well. “He’d buy medicines for us if we were feeling unwell,” said one K Mahalakshmi; “He used to teach maths like a story and made us stop hating it,” said on M Jeeva; “The school has been a plastic-free zone for over four years now, thanks to his effort,” said another.

With the students urging the Education department to revoke the order, Suresh was left without an order. Parents of students visited the collectorate to submit a petition in this regard. As District Revenue Officer S Prasanna Ramasamy assured to look into the matter, Suresh was awaiting further instructions from the department.