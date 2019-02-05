Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman falls off bus after driver refuses to stop for toilet break

A 28-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after falling off a moving bus while waiting in vain for the driver to stop to let her relieve herself.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 28-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after falling off a moving bus while waiting in vain for the driver to stop to let her relieve herself. The woman is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Sources said that Pandiammal, a resident of Idayankulam village under the Srivilliputtur block of Virudhunagar district, was a helper at a palkova manufacturing unit in her village. She is married to J Chellathurai (32), an auto driver, and is a mother of two.  On Sunday morning, Pandiammal, Chellathurai and their elder son went to Kumananthozhu in Theni district to visit her convalescing father. The same evening, the family boarded a Sengottai-bound TNSTC from Theni bus stand.

“While the bus was in Suppilapuram, around 6.20 pm, she complained of an upset stomach and wanted to go to the loo. I repeatedly requested the driver to pull over. However, he kept refusing, saying he would not stop in the middle of nowhere and would stop only in Alagapuri, which was 10 minutes away. This led to a verbal duel between him and I,” recalled the husband. Pandiammal said, “As the two were arguing, I was standing on the top tier of the footboard, waiting for the driver to stop. When the bus took a sharp turn at the Alagapuri checkpost around 6.30 pm, I felt dizzy and fell off the bus unconscious.”

She suffered a severe head injury and minor injuries on both her arms and right shoulder.  She was admitted to the Srivilliputtur GH and later shifted to GRH in Madurai. “Had the driver stopped the bus, we would have taken another bus from the location to our village, in case he was not willing to wait,” Chellathurai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajaji Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp