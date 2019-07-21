Days before dying, this deaf TN man learnt savings for family had been demonetised

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Demonetisation of high-value currency notes might have happened in November 2016. But Ranjangam, a daily-wage labourer from Vikrawandi, learnt of it only in mid-September.

Rajangam had saved up Rs 31,000 and kept the cash buried in a pit behind his house. The 52-year-old fell ill a few weeks ago and decided to unearth his money.

“Rajangam was non-verbal and deaf,” says his wife Anjalatchi. “I was shocked when he unearthed so much of demonetised cash. It was worth Rs 31,000.”

Anjalatchi says she and her husband worked as daily-wage labourers. “He did not have many friends. He did not read newspapers, or interact much to anyone. He had saved this money without our knowledge, for future expenses.”

Rajangam died on Wednesday. “He wanted us to have that money before he died,” says Anjalatchi, clutching her children Anbarasi (13) and Balamurugan (11).

Anbarasi, like her father, is deaf. “The money he saved could not even be used for his funeral.”

ALSO READ | Elderly sisters with demonetised notes offered pension, heathcare benefits

Neighbours and relatives had to pool in money to conduct the final rites of Rajangam.

“They are very poor. Now with Rajangam gone, Anjalatchi will have to bear all the burden,” says a neighbour. “We hope the government helps them.”

The demonetised wads of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 lie in a corner of Rajangam’s home now.