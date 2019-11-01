7th day of government doctors' stir amid treatment worries

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Over 50 doctors at the Government Hospital (GH) in Villupuram continued their strike for the seventh day, amid concerns that treatment to patients could be severely affected. The GH wore a deserted look on Thursday, adding to worries.

“Our demands are still pending, and instead of meeting the striking doctors, the government has decided to hire new doctors. This is highly condemnable and the strike will continue as planned. We are coordinating with doctors in Chennai,” said Dr Arun Sundae, coordinator of Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA), Villupuram.

However, a 23-year-old nurse, who wished to be anonymous told Express, “The chief doctors and surgeons in the association can afford to continue their strike while nurses and other medical assistants will have to withdraw from it as we aren’t ready to lose our jobs. However, this is a threat to our livelihood and we hope our demands are met.”

When Express visited the Villupuram GH, it was almost empty without patients on Thursday morning, as people had opted to go to private nursing homes and hospitals in the district. On the seventh day of the strike, over 150 doctors around the district including 16 from Tindivanam, 15 from Thirukoilur,