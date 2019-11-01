Home States Tamil Nadu

7th day of government doctors' stir amid treatment worries

Over 50 doctors at the Government Hospital (GH) in Villupuram continued their strike for the seventh day, amid concerns that treatment to patients could be severely affected.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Government doctors protesting at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in city on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Over 50 doctors at the Government Hospital (GH) in Villupuram continued their strike for the seventh day, amid concerns that treatment to patients could be severely affected. The GH wore a deserted look on Thursday, adding to worries.     

“Our demands are still pending, and instead of meeting the striking doctors, the government has decided to hire new doctors. This is highly condemnable and the strike will continue as planned. We are coordinating with doctors in Chennai,” said Dr Arun Sundae, coordinator of Federation of Government Doctors’ Association (FOGDA),  Villupuram. 

However, a 23-year-old nurse, who wished to be anonymous told Express, “The chief doctors and surgeons in the association can afford to continue their strike while nurses and other medical assistants will have to withdraw from it as we aren’t ready to lose our jobs. However, this is a threat to our livelihood and we hope our demands are met.”

When Express visited the Villupuram GH, it was almost empty without patients on Thursday morning, as people had opted to go to private nursing homes and hospitals in the district. On the seventh day of the strike, over 150 doctors around the district including 16 from Tindivanam, 15 from Thirukoilur, 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government Doctors Protest
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp