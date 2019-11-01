EC planning single form for changes in voter ID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission is planning to devise a single form for making changes such as inclusion/deletion/change of address etc., in voter cards.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Thursday held discussions through video-conferencing with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

He reviewed progress in the ongoing Electors Verification Programme with CEO and election officers. Sahoo will act as a member of working group formed at EC level to study and suggest improvements in Electoral Roll, Model Code of Conduct and Information Technology.