‘Final chance’ for government doctors to resume work: Palaniswami

They are paid to serve the poor people and the government will not remain silent if the services are affected.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

doctor's protest

Postgraduate medical students and Government doctors of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital protesting for various demands on 31 October 2019. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday appealed to the government doctors to withdraw their protest and join duty. Speaking to reporters at Salem, he said: “Doctors are seen as equal to God. They are paid to serve the poor people and the government will not remain silent if the services are affected.”

The CM also said that only ‘unrecognised’ associations were staging protests. “The Health Minister held talks with recognised associations and they have returned to duty,” he said, adding that the government was spending crores of taxpayers money on doctors’ education.  

Meanwhile, despite Health Minister C Vijayabaskar warning of punitive action, government doctors continued their protests across the State. A larger number of practitioners assembled at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday. The Health Minister has now  extended the deadline to withdraw the strike till Friday.

“Of the total 16,475 doctors in government service, only 2,523 doctors are protesting,” said Vijayabaskar on Thursday. “After our request, 2,160 doctors resumed work today. Many doctors are travelling from Chennai to their respective districts, so we are extending our deadline till tomorrow morning. The Chief Minister also felt it’s fair to give them time till Friday morning.”

The minister further said that order transferring 60 doctors on strike has been issued, and is applicable with immediate effect. He added that the health department held discussion with the Chief Minister about two important demands of the doctors — pay disparity and time-bound promotions.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the government is sincerely considering the doctors’ demands. “Soon the doctors will receive good news. But, the government will hold talk only if the doctors announce that they are withdrawing the protest,” he added. However, the doctors affiliated to Federation of Government Doctors Association who are on strike said, they would intensify the protest from Friday and more number of doctors would join them.

Duties resume in Tirunelveli

Following the warning issued by State government, the medical practitioners at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital resumed duty on Thursday.

Absentees’ list sent to govt

The management of the Theni medical college and hospital in K Vilakku here sent to the government a list containing names and service records of 18 doctors who did not turn up for duty by 3 pm on Thursday.
Four shifted

With the protest entering seventh day, the Health Department transferred two doctors each from Salem and Namakkal districts on Thursday. 

