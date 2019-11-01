Home States Tamil Nadu

Folk singer 'Paravai' Muniyamma is stable, say doctors

The private hospital announced that the hospital will bear the complete expenses on the treatment to the Kalaimamani recipient, Muniyamma.

Paravai Muniyamma performs a folk dance at the DMK women wing conference in Chenna. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Rebutting the rumours which spread about the 84-year-old Tamil folk singer and film celebrity 'Paravai' Muniyamma, the Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, where she was admitted, in a release stated that Muniyamma's health condition is getting stable after the continuous monitoring and treatment of doctors and she would get back to home soon.

The private hospital also announced that the hospital will bear the complete expenses on the treatment to the Kalaimamani recipient, Muniyamma.

On Friday, messages were spread widely in the social media platform on the health condition of Muniyamma, who was been hospitalised for acute kidney ailment.

Gaining popularity widely through actor Vikram's flicker 'Dhool' in 2003, the veteran actress went on to appear in several notable films including Kovil, Thoranai, Thamizh Padam, Venghai, Veeram, Maan Karate etc and also performed more than 2000 stage shows in folk music, worldwide.

Muniyamma is survived by her son, who is a special child in Paravai village in the district.

It is to be noted that, in 2015, knowing that Muniyamma was struggling to meet her needs, former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa provided her monitory assistance of Rs 6 lakhs when the actress was hospitalised.

