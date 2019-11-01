Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa's niece moves court to stall production of former CM's biopic

J Deepa Jayakumar claims she is the legal heir and the movie producers have no right to make movie on the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Published: 01st November 2019 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jayalalithaa-Kangana

(L-R) Late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa; actress Kangana Ranaut. (Photos | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: J Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, has moved the Madras High Court to restrain cinema director Gowtham Vasudev Menon (GVM) and AL Vijay and Vishnu Vardhan Induri from producing a bilingual biography on the life and history of her aunt.

Claiming her as the legal heir and direct descendant of Jayalalitha, Deepa in her application arising out of a civil suit said that the three did not have any legal right, power or authority to produce and release the film for public view, without her consent.

Deepa claimed that she, as a family member of Jayalalitha, had acquaintance in various parts of the latter's life. But, the trio had announced that they are proposing to produce the film on the biography of Jayalalitha titled `Thalaivi' in Tamil and `Jaya' in Hindi. Leading Hindi actress Kangana Ranaut has been identified to act as Jayalalitha in the Hindi version. It is a purely a commercial venture entered into, without her consent, she alleged.

Jayalalitha was a great political personality and her life story cannot be filmed without incorporating her association with the former leader, Deepa claimed. Hence, it would amount to intrusion in to her privacy, Deepa said. She was being kept in the dark about the whole production of the film. She was not made known about the story, script, screenplay and dialogue. There is every possibility of the producers portraying Jayalalitha and her in bad light, Deepa said.

Hence, the trio should not be allowed to go ahead with the production of the film or web serial or any similar ventures and release the same for public exhibition, she added. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa J Deepa Madras High Court Gowtham Vasudev Menon Kangana ranaut biopic chennai Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi Thalaivi bipopic
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp