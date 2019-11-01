Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC directs ASI to send samples of antique Quran to Oxford to ascertain how old it is

The single judge had allowed Ameenullah's plea to ascertain the antiquity of the hand-written Quran in Arabic by sending the samples to Oxford University.

Published: 01st November 2019 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to take samples from an antique handwritten Quran within three weeks and send these to Oxford University to ascertain how old it is.

A division bench of justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan gave the direction while dismissing an appeal from the ASI against a single judge order ordering it to take samples from the holy book possessed by a man named A M S Ameenullah of Nagapattinam district.

The single judge had allowed Ameenullah's plea to ascertain the antiquity of the hand-written Quran in Arabic by sending the samples to Oxford University.

The bench rejected the ASI's contention that the holy book could suffer damage while drawing samples and said it could be taken from a blank paper in the Quran.

Hence, samples have to be sent to Oxford University, it said.

"The Holy Quran is in possession of the first respondent and his intention is only to know the age of the book and therefore, there is nothing wrong in sending the samples as prayed for by Ameenullah, and as granted by the learned single judge to the laboratories in Oxford University and Lucknow.

"Therefore, the prayer of the appellants is liable to be rejected," the high court said.

Ameenullah is in possession of the antique and written Holy Quran on a handmade paper. To ascertain its age, he wanted to send the samples to the UK.

Therefore, he approached the archaeology department for drawing a sample and send it to the lab.

However, his plea was rejected by ASI through an order issued on March 23, 2017, which was challenged before a single judge, who had granted the relief.

When the ASI appeal came up for hearing before the bench, Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan, appearing for the department, submitted that the Quran in question was antique as per Section 24 of the Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972.

He claimed that it was not possible to get samples without causing damage to the holy book.

If the antique was destroyed or damaged, it would attract penalty under Section 30 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

Therefore, he submitted that the order of the single judge cannot be complied with.

He also noted that there were laboratories available in India and there was no necessity to send the samples to the UK.

The counsel for Ameenullah submitted that one blank paper has been left in the handwritten book, and the sample could be taken from it.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the department to take the samples and send them to the Oxford University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court ASI Quran Oxford University
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp