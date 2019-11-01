Home States Tamil Nadu

Mekadatu dam not possible without Cauvery Water Management Authority

The Mekadatu dam proposal will be discussed in the next meeting of the CWMA and will be considered on merit.

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting underway at the PWD river conservation department office in Tiruchy on 31 October 2019.

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) meeting underway at the PWD river conservation department office in Tiruchy on 31 October 2019. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

TIRUCHY: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has quelled fears of delta farmers, saying Karnataka cannot build a new dam without getting the nod from Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA),

Addressing the media after chairing the meeting of the committee in Tiruchy, its first in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, CWRC chairman Navin Kumar said, "The new dam plan requires nod from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), according to the Supreme Court guidelines. Karnataka is yet to get clearance from the CWMA."

"The Mekadatu dam proposal is before the CWMA. It will be discussed in the next meeting of the CWMA and will be considered on merit. Without the clearance from CWMA, Karnataka cannot go ahead with the construction," he said.

Explaining what transpired in the meeting, Kumar said the committee analyzed IMD data of rainfall in Cauvery catchment area, the water level in all the 8 reservoirs, including in Tamil Nadu, and expressed satisfaction at the situation. "Representatives of Tamil Nadu brought up the issue of irregular water release by Karnataka. They complained that Karnataka has not been following the monthly allotment of water release but has been discharging surplus water during the rainy season to meet the yearly target. We will be taking up this issue with CWMA," he added.

On farmers demanding CWRC to take over management of all reservoirs, Navin Kumar clarified, "We cannot decide on that. We are tasked, as per Supreme Court order, to regulate Cauvery water sharing among the riparian States."

Farmer leaders including Puliyur Nagarajan, Kaundampatti R Subramaniam, P Ayyakannu, P R Pandian and several others submitted petitions with the CWRC demanding the proper release of water on a monthly basis. Earlier in the day, members of the committee inspected the Grand Anaicut.

