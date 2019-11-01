Home States Tamil Nadu

TN doctors strike: Government revokes break in service order against docs, but not transfer orders

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital management has filed a police complaint against eight government doctors under four sections.

Published: 01st November 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

doctor's protest

Medicos protesting for various demands on 31 October 2019. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though the government withdrew its earlier orders that break in service would be given for government doctors who were on strike, nothing has been mentioned about revoking transfers orders issued to around 60 doctors.

Government doctors who were on indefinite strike for the last seven days pressing for various demands including pay hike withdrew their protest temporarily after assurance by the Chief Minister Edappadi K
Palaniswami and Health Minister C Vijayabaskar that their demands will be considered. In return the minister thanked the doctors on Friday.

In his statement, Vijayabaskar said, " I thank doctors who joined duty after the chief minister's appeal on behalf of the latter. As per the chief minister orders, break-in service order is taken back by the government. As assured by the chief minister, the government will consider all the fair demands of the doctors earnestly."

According to the health department officials on Thursday around 60 doctors were given transfer orders. "We heard more transfers are coming up. We still don't know the exact numbers," said a member of
Federation of Government Doctors Association, which staged the protest.

Speaking to Express Beela Rajesh, Health Secretary said," Only (the order on) break in service has been cancelled as of now.".

Meanwhile, in his statement, Dr G R Ravindranath, General Secretary, Doctors' Association for Social Equality, said, "The government should revoke transfer orders, also drop all disciplinary actions taken
against the doctors. The government should also call the doctors for talks as promised by it and fulfill their genuine demands."

The doctors across the state had began their protest on October 25 with five doctors going on for fast-unto-death stressing four charter of demands like pay hike, time bound promotions, increasing of doctors
strength based on the patients strength in the hospitals and also 50 per cent reservation for doctors in PG medical courses.

Following the protest the government issued transfer orders to the doctors and also threatened them that their post will be filled up with new doctors if they fail to join duty. First deadline was given till Thursday 2 pm and it was later extended till Friday morning.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu doctors strike Doctors strike Doctors transfer
