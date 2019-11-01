Home States Tamil Nadu

Told to part with her pet dog by father, woman commits suicide

Police recovered a letter purportedly written by her, in which she asked her parents, grandmother and brother to look after her dog, "as all should live peacefully".

Kavitha

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Upset over being told by her father to part with her pet dog, whose continuous barking irked neighbours, a 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in the city outskirts, police said.

Kavitha, a private sector employee, had been rearing her pet dog Caesar for the last two years.

On Wednesday night, the dog started barking continuously out of fear as there was heavy rain, accompanied by deafening thunderclaps and lightning.

Unable to bear it, neighbours told her father to dispose of it.

The father scolded Kavitha the next day and asked her to leave the dog in some other area.

Unable to digest the reprimand and also fearing she would be separated from her pet, Kavitha committed suicide by hanging from a fan in her room late Thursday evening, police said.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.

They also recovered a letter purportedly written by her, in which she asked her parents, grandmother and brother to look after her dog, "as all should live peacefully".

Apologising for her act, she also asked them to visit the temple every week, police said.

If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044-24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Comments(3)

  • Sushil

    Bloody intolerant neighbours. Parents also shouldn't be so hard on their kids
    7 days ago reply

  • Advait
    It's India
    8 days ago reply

  • S
    So sad. Should lock up d neighbors who created this situation.. Dogs r loved in western countries.. But never in India.. Always some stupid neighbors complain.. A poor soul lost her life cuz of these senseless idiots. RIP her soul.
    8 days ago reply
