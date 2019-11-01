Write sorry note, pay Rs 1,001, Tamil Nadu cops who beat up biker told

By Express News Service

MADURAI: When two Tirunelveli policemen, armed with the potent new Motor Vehicles Act and its stringent penalties, decided to arrest an advocate, little did they know of the consequence they would face.

The High Court bench on Thursday asked the duo to write out an apology note and pay Rs 1,001 each for their misconduct.

Veluchamy, the advocate, was riding with his two-year-old son, when he was stopped by the policemen for not wearing a helmet. He tried reasoning with them that his son was unwell, and he was rushing him to a nearby clinic. An argument broke out between them, following which Veluchamy was arrested, on October 25, Friday.

Veluchamy alleged that he was ‘brutally assaulted’ at the Puliyangudi police station that night. Following morning, he was produced before the judicial magistrate, who sent Veluchamy to a hospital for treatment. Veluchamy then filed a case against the policemen, which was heard on Thursday.

Justice GR Swaminathan termed the incident as a violation of human rights. Though he castigated the two policemen, who were present at the hearing, and proposed that a criminal complaint be filed against the duo, Veluchamy did not want disciplinary action. Instead, the duo will submit a handwritten apology.