CM Palaniswamy announces museum construction at Keezhadi

CHENNAI, MADURAI: Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami on Friday announced that a museum will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12.21 crore, in Kondhangai village at Sivaganga district, to display Keezhadi artefacts. The artefacts date back several centuries and points to origin of a possible civilisation

The announcement came during the 62nd Tamil Nadu Day celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam. The celebrations involved at least 300 artisans and folk artists. The event also witnessed a display of paintings and sculptures made by students of Government College of Architecture and Sculpture, Mahabalipuram, and Government Arts College. A total of 294 paintings were kept on display, which will go on till November 4. Sixty activists were honoured by the CM during the event.

Palaniswami, through a video conference call from Chennai on Friday, also inaugurated the temporary museum for the display of artefacts unearthed during excavation phases IV and V at Keezhadi archaeological site.

Housed at the World Tamil Sangam, the museum occupies three halls -- two for displaying artefacts and models of the excavation trenches and the other for housing a Virtual Reality (VR) facility.

The VR facility, installed by Chennai-based Madras Mind Works, enables a visitor to virtually touch and handle artefacts. Around 30 artifacts have been 3D scanned, sources said. The VR hall also has a ‘Floor Projection’ feature, which gives the visitors the impression that they are walking over the Keezhadi excavation site.

Officials from State Archaeology Department told TNIE , “The museum will be open between 11 am and 7 pm. Experts will curate and guide the public. Descriptions in Tamil and English along with references from Sangam literature have been provided.”

Newly elected MLAs V Narayanan and MR Muthuselvan along with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s samadhi in Chennai on Friday | P Jawahar

Two new AIADMK MLAs take oath

Chennai: AIADMK MLAs, V Narayanan and MR Muthuselvan, elected from Nanguneri and Vikravandi Assembly constituencies in the recent by-election, took oath before Speaker P Dhanapal in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers and functionaries on Friday. Earlier, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam led the two MLAs to the memorial of the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, on the Marina and paid homage.