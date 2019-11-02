Day after man kills daughters self; wife, paramour arrested

MADURAI: A day after man committed suicide along with his two daughters on Thursday the Usilampatti Taluk police arrested his wife and registered case against six more persons, including her paramour, for inciting him to commit suicide. The deceased persons were identified as A Karuppaiya (37), his daughters Pradeepa (8) and K Hemalatha (6) of Thottappanayakanur here. Police arrested Karuppaiya's wife Geetha and registered case against Geetha's paramour Anandhakumar and five others under IPC Section 306.
Police said when Karuppaiya returned to home after work on October 27, he allegedly saw his wife in physical contact with Anandhakumar. Irked over this, he developed altercation with his wife and Anandhakumar. Meanwhile, after argument, Geetha left from the house. Later, Anandhakumar and six others including Geeta were reportedly had abused him. Upset over this incident, he had committed suicide along with his daughters. Police said that they are yet to identify the roles of the five others involved in the crime.
MADURAI: A day after man committed suicide along with his two daughters on Thursday the Usilampatti Taluk police arrested his wife and registered case against six more persons, including her paramour, for inciting him to commit suicide. The deceased persons were identified as A Karuppaiya (37), his daughters Pradeepa (8) and K Hemalatha (6) of Thottappanayakanur here. Police arrested Karuppaiya's wife Geetha and registered case against Geetha's paramour Anandhakumar and five others under IPC Section 306.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian Railways' first private train Tejas Express posts Rs 70 lakh profit in first month
Congress faces flak for National Herald article on Ayodhya judgement
Security forces gun down terrorist in J&K's Bandipora, encounter underway
No procession on Prophet's birth anniversary this year in Ayodhya: Muslim leaders
BJP announces 52 names for Jharkhand Assembly polls, drops 10 MLAs
Indian-origin writer shares grandfather's unique war friendship in UK