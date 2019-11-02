EPS-led panel gives nod for Rs 8k crore worth projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 21 industrial projects worth a whopping Rs 8,120 crore have been cleared by the high-powered committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The committee was constituted to expedite investments and issue single-window clearances for MoU signed during Palaniswami’s recent visit to three countries. The projects to begin in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Salem, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul and Villupuram would provide job opportunities for 16,000 persons.

This was the first meeting of the committee since it was formed on September 19. It was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and ministers who are members - P Thangamani, SP Velumani, MC Sampath, KC Karuppannan, RB Udhayakumar, P Benjamin, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other senior officials.

Panneerselvam to tour USA from Nov 7

Chennai: After Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visited three countries for attracting investments, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is leaving for USA on a 10-day visit. As per the tentative schedule, a delegation, led by Panneerselvam, will leave for USA on November 7 from New Delhi and return home on November 17. Finance Secretary S Krishnan, Housing Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni and a few other senior officials will accompany him. Panneerselvam will visit Chicago, New York and Illinois.

Amma film studio

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday laid the foundation for Amma film studio at Payyanur, to be built at a cost of Rs 5 crore. The studio will be adjacent to MGR Centenary film studio which was inaugurated by the CM in August, 2018.

Velumani refutes charges

Chennai: Minister SP Velumani refuted irregularities in awarding contracts. The charge that he rigged tenders, allowed formation of syndicate and ensured other bidders were prevented from taking part, was false, he said in a counter-affidavit.