Home States Tamil Nadu

Find ways to meet expenses of orphan: Madras HC

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Palayamkottai told to find out if mortgaging/leasing his properties will help

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras HC (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the HC has directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Palayamkottai to file a report on the feasibility of mortgaging or leasing out the properties of an orphaned 14-year-old boy for making arrangements for the boy’s education and other expenses.

Abench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Rajan Selvin of Thoothukudi, who is the maternal uncle of the boy, seeking direction to trace the boy after some persons allegedly coaxed him into transferring the properties in their name.

During the previous hearings, the judges ordered for psychological evaluation of the boy, as he had threatened to commit suicide if not allowed to go with the accused person -- Lakshmanan. Further directions were issued to the ACP to secure the properties and related documents from the accused.

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, the ACP filed a status report saying that the accused had given a voluntary confession statement on October 25. Based on the statement, original documents pertaining to the properties of the minor boy have been secured, along with the boy’s Transfer Certificate and Aadhaar cards (original and fabricated), he added.

The boy’s education expenditure could be met from the rent generated from the properties belonging to him, the official added. Recording the same, the judges gave the above direction and adjourned the case to November 15. According to the report, the boy has lost his parents and elder brother. He has completed class seven and discontinued studies after his mother’s death. The accused Lakshmanan is said to be a friend of the boy’s late brother.

EARLIER ORDER
During the previous hearings, the judges ordered for psychological evaluation of the boy, as he had threatened to commit suicide if not allowed to go with the accused person -- Lakshmanan. Further directions were issued to the ACP to secure the properties

The boy’s education expenditure could be met from rent generated by properties belonging to him.  Recording the same, the judges gave the above direction and adjourned the case to November 15

Story so far...

August 16 | Rajan Selvin, the uncle of minor boy filed an HCP at Madurai Bench
August 21 | Permualpuram Police registered FIR on the directive of HC Bench
September 5 | The minor Boy was traced on September 5
September 12 | Sub-Registrar, Palayamkottai summoned for transferring properties of 14-year-old boy
September 23 | Investigation transferred to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Palayamkottai from Perumalpuram police
September 24 | Minor boy produced in court; threatens to commit suicide; sent for psychological counselling
September 25 | Child Welfare Committee takes custody of the boy
October 18 | Order passed for psychological evaluation
November 1 | Properties secured; ACP directed to report on possibility of mortgaging the properties for the boy’s education and other expenses

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp