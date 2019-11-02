Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Justice Clock’ inaugurated at Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Justice Sivagnanam said that the display board would help in creating awareness about the legal sector. Judges, officers, and advocates were present.

Published: 02nd November 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 05:24 AM

The Justice Clock was inaurgurated in Madurai on Friday | Special arrangement

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Justice TS Sivagnanam inaugurated a 'Justice Clock' worth Rs 13 lakh at court premises on Friday.

The ‘clock’ is an LED display board showing information like ranking of High Courts, district courts and subordinate courts in India (based on disposal, pendency and filing of cases), names of sitting judges, and performance-based ranking of judges. The main objective is to disseminate the above information to common man, said an official.

The board was first proposed by PM Modi in 2017 for nearly 3,350 courts in India at a cost of Rs 436 crore. The same was later approved by the E-committee of the SC in February 2018. As first phase of implementation, Justice Clocks would be installed in 24 HC after which it would be extended to all other courts. A similar clock has been installed at the Principal Seat, he added.

