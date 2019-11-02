List steps taken to control dengue: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court directed the authorities, to file a status report with regard to the precautionary measures being taken to prevent the menace of dengue fever, in two weeks.

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the direction when the PIL petition and a subsequent petition from advocate A P Suryaprakasam, seeking to end the strike by government doctors, came up on Friday.

Advocate-General Vijay Narayan told the judges that the doctors had withdrawn their strike.When the bench asked the AG as to what had happened to Tamil Nadu Essential Services Maintenance Act, which was introduced when the government employees and teachers had resorted to strike for a longer period, the AG replied that it had expired. And the bench posted the matter after two weeks for filing status report.