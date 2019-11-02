Murugan’s kin moves court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On behalf of Sriharan alias Murugan, one of the prime accused in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and now serving life sentence in Vellore Central Prison, his relative has moved the Madras High Court to shift him from the solitary confinement to the general prison.

The bench of Justices MM Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman, before which the habeas corpus petition from M Thenmozhi, niece of Murugan, came up for hearing on Friday, issued notices to the ADGP and IG of Prisons and the Vellore prison superintendent, returnable in two weeks.

According to petitioner, Murugan, who had been kept in a solitary cell from October 19, was not allowed to meet his wife Nalini or his lawyer P Pugazhendi.