NEET impersonation: Bail for another student

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench granted bail to a Tirupattur-based medical student allegedly involved in the NEET-impersonation scam. Justice G R Swaminathan noted that the petitioner was in Mauritius when NEET-2019 was conducted and that he and his father arranged impostors to write the examination in his stead. He further recorded the submission of the government counsel that the student’s father appears to be the ‘kingpin’ of the scam.

“The court granted bail to four other students arrested in connection with the scam while denying bail to their parents. Hence, the same relief will be extended to the petitioner as well,” the judge stated and granted bail to the petitioner on condition that he has to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CB-CID wing in Madurai, every day at 10.30 am. According to the petitioner, he was studying first year MBBS course in Mauritius. He was falsely implicated in the case based on the confession of another student. Further pointing out that he had voluntarily surrendered before the Gandamanur Vilakku police station in Salem and has been in judicial custody since October 1, he prayed the court to grant him bail.

The student approached the court after his bail application was rejected by the Judicial Magistrate Court and Sessions Court in Theni.