AIADMK State secretary stung to death by beetles

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK State secretary Purushothaman (67) was stung to death by beetles at his farmland on Saturday.

According to Vikravandi police, Purushothaman, former Manaveli MLA, owned farmland in Siruvallikuppam and used to visit it every day. On Saturday, he went to the farm with his car driver Durai and friend Sengeni.

Even as Purushothaman stood under a coconut tree speaking over the mobile phone, a swarm of poisonous beetles came out of a hole in the tree and stung him.

He was rushed to the primary health centre in Radhapuram, and, after first aid, referred to government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam as his pulse went down.

However, he died on the way to the hospital.

The body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

Purushottam is survived by his wife Jayalakshmi, son Kumudhan, and five daughters. He was a close relative of former Vikravandi MLA Radhamani of the DMK, who died in June this year.

Purushothaman was close to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He become Manaveli MLA in 2011 and was appointed as party's State secretary in 2014. After the death of Jayalalithaa, when the party broke under O Panneerselvam, he stayed with Edappadi K Palaniswami faction and continued to be the party's State secretary.