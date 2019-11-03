Home States Tamil Nadu

Don't try to saffronise Thiruvalluvar: Stalin to BJP

Stalin was reacting to a tweet by the BJP's TN unit where the image of poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron dhoti with sacred ash on forehead and biceps was posted.

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:35 PM

DMK chief Stalin has criticised the BJP for sharing an image of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar in saffron dhoti with sacred ash on forehead and biceps.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin, here on Sunday, termed as `Tamil betrayal' the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) attempt to saffronise Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar to grow the party in the state.

Along with the image, a couplet by Thiruvalluvar questioning the use of education for a person if he/she doesn't pray at the god's feet was also posted.

Reacting to the tweet, Stalin said the BJP's attempts to saffronise Thiruvalluvar was 'Tamil betrayal'. Stalin told the BJP the colour would run off even if it was dyed several times. "Instead of dyeing, read Thirukkural and try to reform," Stalin advised.

Several others have also reacted on Twitter to the alleged saffronisation of  Thiruvalluvar with '#BJPInsultsThiruvalluvar' trending nationwide.

The Tamil Nadu government's official image of Thiruvalluvar sports a white dhoti and no sacred ash on the forehead.

Interestingly, the Thai translation of Thirukkural, launched by Prime Miniser Narendra Modi in Bangkok, had the image of Thiruvalluvar in white dress without the sacred ash on the forehead.

Thirukkural or sacred verses, written by Thiruvalluvar, comprises 1,330 couplets on ethics and morality.

(With Online Desk inputs)

  • Ramani
    I have FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION that "STALIN and his family trust so called DMK are Anti India"
    5 days ago reply

  • Karthik
    Mr.Stalin: if you have knowledge you wouldn't talk like this!!! if you can understand Thirukural then would you take back your statement. Please die soon so TN will be saved from DMK as well.
    6 days ago reply

  • Bala
    Karuna
    6 days ago reply
