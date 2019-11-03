Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Over 3,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here.

The naval personnel also snapped fishing nets of several boats.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in over 500 boats and were catching fish near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy personnel came to the spot, cut the nets and chased them away, State fishermen association President N Devadoss said.

He alleged the Lankan navy personnel snapped the fishing nets of around 50 boats and damaged equipment.

The fishermen were forced to return to the shore without a catch, he said.

Devadoss appealed to the Central and state governments to take up with the Lankan authorities the repeated attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Eight fishermen from the state were arrested on Saturday by the Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.