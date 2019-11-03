Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 3,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy

Devadoss appealed to the Central and state governments to take up with the Lankan authorities the repeated attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Published: 03rd November 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Over 3,000 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday when they were fishing near Katchatheevu islet, a fishermen association leader said here.

The naval personnel also snapped fishing nets of several boats.

The fishermen from this island town had ventured into the sea in over 500 boats and were catching fish near Katchatheevu when the Lankan Navy personnel came to the spot, cut the nets and chased them away, State fishermen association President N Devadoss said.

He alleged the Lankan navy personnel snapped the fishing nets of around 50 boats and damaged equipment.

The fishermen were forced to return to the shore without a catch, he said.

Devadoss appealed to the Central and state governments to take up with the Lankan authorities the repeated attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Eight fishermen from the state were arrested on Saturday by the Lankan navy for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Lankan Sri Lankan Navy Tamil Nadu fishermen
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp