Rs 5,541 crore investment gained from SMEs: Minister

Published: 03rd November 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has secured an investment of Rs 5,541 crore from 3,573 small and medium-sized enterprises through the Global Investors Meet held in 2019, an official release quoting   Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin said. He was speaking at the 3rd edition of CII MSME CEO Summit 2019 on ‘Enabling Business Owners for the Future’. He said this investment from MSMEs has created 59,631 jobs in micro, small and medium enterprises in the State.” 

Stating that 12,360 MSMEs had opted for starting various types of industries at GIM 2019, efforts would be made to make them join the mainstream of operation in due course, he said. Benjamin added the State government had put in place the concept of ease of doing business and MSME single window portal for facilitating seamless functioning of the industries across the spectrum.

Under the NEEDS scheme, the State had provided a subsidy of Rs 330 crore to help 3,227 youth to start enterprises and create jobs for 15,000 persons, he said. The Minister also said the State had provided a capital subsidy of Rs 1,050 crore for starting 15,858 MSMEs in the last eight years and also Rs 348.12 crore for establishing 34 Common Facility Centres for helping the sector, according to the release.

