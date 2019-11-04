Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital quenches thirst of visitors with just five taps

DMCH has over 23 departments and 15 wards and over 3,000 out-patients avail of treatment here every day.

There were chances for spreading of water-borne diseases if case any damage or leakage from the machine.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Eleven years on, Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital (DMCH) has been quenching the thirst of its visitors with water from five-odd taps, in working condition, attached to a purified drinking water supply station constructed near its entrance.

This has been a cause of concern for both the patients and their relatives, who come to this health facility even from neighbouring districts for quality treatment. However, DMCH dean claimed that all patients are being supplied with water and a plan has been recently proposed by the collector to set up water vending machines in every ward.

DMCH has over 23 departments and 15 wards and over 3,000 out-patients avail of treatment here every day. Urging the hospital administration to set up more drinking water stations, Tamilarasi (35), whose sister is admitted to DMCH for delivery, said that shuttling from the pregnancy ward to the entrance for water has been very tiring.

"The hospital has been established on a vast campus. As only a couple of relatives are allowed to accompany a patient, it gets very difficult to leave them alone for a long time in the ward. Besides, we have to make a beeline to get our turn to fetch water as the water station is mostly crowded," she said.

The plight of patients in the fever wards is no different, said Panchampalli resident Krishnan, whose child is receiving treatment for fever at DMCH. "Over 217 patients are currently availing of treatment for fever in this hospital. However, no ward has a drinking water facility, which is very essential. When we ask the nurses, they either give a careless response or get enraged on the request. Hence, setting up more water vending machines is the way out of this issue," he said.

Speaking to TNIE, DMCH dean said that patients are given clean drinking water in all wards and it is only their kin who have to use the water station. "Recently, the collector has proposed a plan to set up water vending machines in each ward. The water station is directly connected to the Hogenakkal drinking water pipelines. Hence, there is no shortage of water as of now and quality is ensured as it is treated in the RO unit," he said.

Explaining the issues that come up with fixing water filtration machines in every ward, he said that there were chances for spreading of water-borne diseases if case any damage or leakage from the machine.

While Collector Malarvizhi was unavailable for comments, senior officials in the district administration confirmed that they are planning to soon set up more filtration units in the hospital. 

