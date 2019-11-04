Home States Tamil Nadu

Include Tamil in traffic violation receipts or face protest: Stalin

DMK chief accuses govt of failing to prevent dengue outbreak, exudes confidence of sweeping upcoming Assembly elections, despite losing recent bypolls

Published: 04th November 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin speaking at a wedding ceremony in Pudukkottai on Sunday | Muthu Kannan

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday warned of launching protests if the State government did not initiate steps to get Tamil language included in the receipts issued by police for traffic violations. Also, he accused the government of failing to prevent outbreak and spread of dengue.
Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Pudukkottai on Sunday, the DMK leader said, “Accepting the new traffic laws is a secondary issue. The electronic receipts given for traffic violations are only in English and Hindi. This situation needs to be changed immediately. If it does not change, protests led by the DMK will take place.”

While talking about the importance of self-respect movement, Stalin said that he was not critical of traditional marriages.

The DMK Chief also affirmed that he was confident that the DMK would perform well in the upcoming assembly elections. “The recent victory by AIADMK is just in the by-elections. They are not permanent. The DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections just like how we managed to win 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.”

In the event held on Sunday morning, the Kolathur MLA also said that the 39 MP’s have worked to rebuff all criticisms against them. 

“When the new MPs were elected, several analysts questioned them. The MP’s took their oath in Tamil and that itself is a major achievement. Apart from that, they also stopped the imposition of Hindi language. When Tamil was taken out of Postal exams or when a railway order said that officials can only talk in Hindi or English, it was the DMK which came forward to stop it,” he quipped.

He attended two marriage functions in Pudukkottai including the one of the Late DMK star-orator Vetrikondan’s grand-daughter.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic Traffic Rules
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp