Include Tamil in traffic violation receipts or face protest: Stalin

PUDUKKOTTAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday warned of launching protests if the State government did not initiate steps to get Tamil language included in the receipts issued by police for traffic violations. Also, he accused the government of failing to prevent outbreak and spread of dengue.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony in Pudukkottai on Sunday, the DMK leader said, “Accepting the new traffic laws is a secondary issue. The electronic receipts given for traffic violations are only in English and Hindi. This situation needs to be changed immediately. If it does not change, protests led by the DMK will take place.”

While talking about the importance of self-respect movement, Stalin said that he was not critical of traditional marriages.

The DMK Chief also affirmed that he was confident that the DMK would perform well in the upcoming assembly elections. “The recent victory by AIADMK is just in the by-elections. They are not permanent. The DMK will win the upcoming assembly elections just like how we managed to win 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.”

In the event held on Sunday morning, the Kolathur MLA also said that the 39 MP’s have worked to rebuff all criticisms against them.

“When the new MPs were elected, several analysts questioned them. The MP’s took their oath in Tamil and that itself is a major achievement. Apart from that, they also stopped the imposition of Hindi language. When Tamil was taken out of Postal exams or when a railway order said that officials can only talk in Hindi or English, it was the DMK which came forward to stop it,” he quipped.

He attended two marriage functions in Pudukkottai including the one of the Late DMK star-orator Vetrikondan’s grand-daughter.

