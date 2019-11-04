Home States Tamil Nadu

Parties decry ‘saffronising’ of Valluvar

The DMK and CPM have decried the BJP for portraying saint poet Thiruvalluvar as a Hindu saint. Besides them, many pro-Tamil activists’ hashtag of BJPInsultsThiruvalluvar is trending.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

The portrait posted on BJP Tamil Nadu unit’s social media account

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK and CPM have decried the BJP for portraying saint poet Thiruvalluvar as a Hindu saint. Besides them, many pro-Tamil activists’ hashtag of BJPInsultsThiruvalluvar is trending.
DMK president MK Stalin tweeted on Sunday, “ Thiruvalluvar said birth is common for all lives. It would be treachery to call him to support the saffron party.

“Your colour will fade no matter how many colours you paint”. He urged BJP to read Thirukkural and reform itself. Besides, he used #BJPInsultsThiruvalluvar hashtag.

In a statement, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said “ Thiruvallur is being held in high esteem worldwide without any caste, religion, language and national boundaries. None has tried to portray him as one belonging to any political party. But, the BJP tries to paint him with some of their identities as they had no rich history to be proud of itself. He further added that Tamils never tolerate such humiliation on the saint-poet. The party urged the BJP to stop degrading Thiruvallur. It should take appropriate action against those responsible.

The hashtag has been trending since Sunday morning. Till 6.20 pm, it stood first in the country and nearly 21.2 K tweets were shared.  

Meanwhile, BJP, Tamilnadu, tweeted on Sunday evening that “if MK Stalin recites the couplet with meaning and without any mistakes we will remove the post”. It referred to the couplet “ Yaakaavaaraayinum Naa Kaakka, Kaavaakkaal Sokaappar Sollizhukkuppattu”. Around 1000  tweeteorites liked the tweet of BJP Tamilnadu till 6.20 pm.   

It may be recalled that the controversy erupted after BJP, Tamilnadu unit posted a Thiruvalluvar portrait on November 2 in which he was wearing a saffron dress. Sacred ash had been smeared and he wore a Rudraksham like a Hindu saint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Valluvar Balakrishnan Thiruvallur
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • nksa
    WTH
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp