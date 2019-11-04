Home States Tamil Nadu

Plasma freezer lies defunct at Madurai GRH

FFP is transfused in case of liver failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation, congenital or acquired coagulation factor deficiency and massive bleeding.

Published: 04th November 2019 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

Plasma freezer ies defunct at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) since July.

Plasma freezer ies defunct at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) since July.

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: Deep freezer that stores Fresh frozen plasma (FFP), a blood component administered to patients with coagulation defects/disorders and worth Rs 52,000 lies defunct at the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) block of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) since July.

FFP is one of the three components (the other two being packed red blood cells and platelets) separated from blood collected through voluntary donation and is separated from whole blood with the help of the component separating equipment - cryofuge. 

FFP is obtained by freezing the liquid portion of whole blood at about -20°C to -40°C within eight hours of collection and has a frozen shelf life of one year. Prior to transfusion, FFP must be thawed in a water bath at about 30°C - 37°C for 30 minutes. Once thawed, FFP should be transfused immediately or stored at about 1°C - 6°C for upto 24 hours. Before transfusion, FFP is usually cross-matched to screen for compatibility, although not mandatory.

FFP is transfused in case of liver failure, disseminated intravascular coagulation, congenital or acquired coagulation factor deficiency and massive bleeding. According to sources at GRH, there are seven deep freezers for the storage of FFP - six at the GRH Blood Bank in the old Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care (CEmONC) block and one in the Blood Bank's storage unit at the TCC block and a total of 3,000 units of FFP is kept in stock at the GRH.

Worth Rs 52,785, the deep freezer housed at the TCC block was procured in March 2012 and was being used for patients at the TCC block (that exclusively handles trauma patients) and as well as the Super Speciality Block (that receives patients with liver ailments in the departments of medical and surgical gastroenterology). However, since July, the storage equipment lies defunct and the hospital sources added that it went into repair frequently even before that.

As a result, for patients at the two blocks who require FFP, it is being supplied from the Blood Bank at the old CEmONC block which is nearly a kilometre away from the TCC and Super Speciality Block. A hospital staff said, "Due to inadequate storage facility for FFP at the two blocks, hospital workers are asked to run errands for FFP supply. As a result, complaints arise from patients and attendants that hospital workers seek the transport charges ('20 to and fro in share auto) from them."

"A request for repair was put forth long ago and it stands pending. Simultaneously, the procurement process for the purchase of a new deep freezer is underway," said an official, on condition of anonymity. The hospital Dean Dr K Vanitha was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital Plasma freezer
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp