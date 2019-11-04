Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven Irular tribals from Villupuram seeks CB-CID inquiry into custodial torture

The controversy over ‘illegal detention’ of seven Irulas refuses to die down as the accused tribal men demanded a CB-CID investigation on Sunday.

custody

For representational purposes

By  Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The controversy over ‘illegal detention’ of seven Irulas refuses to die down as the accused tribal men demanded a CB-CID investigation on Sunday. Among the seven, R Babu and M Velu, were released on bail on October 25, after which they approached Irula Tribal Rights Protection Association for help.

“The tribals have been detained for false reasons and the district authorities have been torturing them. They have not stolen from the temple, yet they were arrested and tortured. The case should be transferred to CB-CID,” Kalyani, an Irula activist told Express.

Ulundurpet police had arrested four Irula tribal men on August 26 and 27 from the villages of Poosaripalayam, Kiranur and Kaatunemily.  On September 2, three more, who were working in a brick kiln at Kumbakonam, were arrested.

The family members allege that Babu, M Velu, V Velu, Ramu, Vijayakumar, Sankar and Manikandan, were abducted from their houses and tortured.  The association has demanded that all false cases against them be revoked and all be compensated. Police officers who arrested them must be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “It is their choice to seek further investigation, but we have our evidence in the case,” police officials said.

