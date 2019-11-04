Tamil Nadu SI who helped kill forest brigand Veerappan loses medals in burglary

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A police sub-inspector, who helped take down the dreaded forest brigand Veerappan, fell victim to a double crime on Saturday when burglars not only robbed his house of gold and cash but also of the four medals he had been awarded for meritorious service.

The 54-year-old R Rayappan is an SI with the Special Task Force at Sathyamangalam in Erode district. He was part of the team that killed Veerappan in an encounter. For his service, he was awarded a medal by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2004 and was promoted as SI. He is also a recipient of President’s, Anna and Independence Day medals.

The burglars were so impressed that they took the four medals with 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash when they robbed his house at Saravanampatti on Saturday, police said.

Police said Rayappan was on duty at the STF camp on Saturday morning. His wife Logeswari (46) and son Pradeep (25) were at home. Logeswari and Pradeep locked the house and left at 10.30 am.

When they returned at 12.30 pm, the lock on the front door was broken and they had been robbed. Saravanampatti police said they hadn’t locked their steel bureau, allowing the burglars easy access to the valuables.