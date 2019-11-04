Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu SI who helped kill forest brigand Veerappan loses medals in burglary

Saravanampatti police said they hadn’t locked their steel bureau, allowing the burglars easy access to the valuables.

Published: 04th November 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A police sub-inspector, who helped take down the dreaded forest brigand Veerappan, fell victim to a double crime on Saturday when burglars not only robbed his house of gold and cash but also of the four medals he had been awarded for meritorious service.

The 54-year-old R Rayappan is an SI with the Special Task Force at Sathyamangalam in Erode district. He was part of the team that killed Veerappan in an encounter. For his service, he was awarded a medal by then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2004 and was promoted as SI. He is also a recipient of President’s, Anna and Independence Day medals. 

The burglars were so impressed that they took the four medals with 10 sovereigns of gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash when they robbed his house at Saravanampatti on Saturday, police said. 

Police said Rayappan was on duty at the STF camp on Saturday morning. His wife Logeswari (46) and son Pradeep (25) were at home. Logeswari and Pradeep locked the house and left at 10.30 am.

When they returned at 12.30 pm, the lock on the front door was broken and they had been robbed. Saravanampatti police said they hadn’t locked their steel bureau, allowing the burglars easy access to the valuables.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rayappan Veerappan Special Task Force
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp