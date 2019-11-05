Home States Tamil Nadu

19-year-old polytechnic student shot dead by friend near Chennai

The deceased was identified as Mukesh, a second-year student at a private polytechnic college in Vandalur and a resident of Bajanai Koil Street in Kelambakkam.

Published: 05th November 2019 06:03 PM

Chennai shootout

Mukesh reportedly had an argument with Vijay who shot him with a country-made gun. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old polytechnic student was allegedly shot dead by his friend after a quarrel erupted between them near Thalambur in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh (19), a second-year student at a private polytechnic college in Vandalur and a resident of Bajanai Koil Street in Kelambakkam. On Tuesday morning, at around 10.45 am, Mukesh had gone to visit his friend Vijay (20) in Barkavi Avenue in Kelambakkam.

Police gathered at Vijay's house where Mukesh was shot dead. 

“Vijay’s brother Udaya was sitting on the porch of their house when Mukesh went inside to meet Vijay. Vijay’s parents were not in the house. A few minutes later, on hearing a loud sound Udaya panicked and went inside. He saw Mukesh lying in a pool of blood with a bullet in his head while Vijay was holding a country-made gun,” said a police officer.

The neighbours rushed Mukesh to the nearby Tagore Medical College and Hospital in Rathinamangalam. Later he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Mamallapuram Assistant Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan visited the spot. Mukesh’s father passed away a few years ago and his mother Shobana was working in a private water company.

The Thalambur police have registered a case and said that Vijay and Udaya are on the run. Vijay was working as a food delivery agent in a private company.

