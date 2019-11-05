3 hurt as cops throw lathi on riders without helmet

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three youth, riding a bike without wearing helmets, met with an accident after a policeman tried to stop them by throwing his lathi. The incident happened near Pollachi on Monday evening.

A team of personnel from Kottur police station that comes was on a routine vehicle check at Thensangampalayam when they spotted the trio speeding on their bike. Sources said that Sub Inspector Sambantham threw his lathi on the youth after the personnel’s initial attempt to stop them failed. The lathi thrown by the policeman allegedly got stuck on the wheel, causing the youth who was riding the bike to lose balance. The bike rammed into an autorickshaw that was parked on the roadside. One of the youth, Sardar (25), a resident of Podanur, fractured his leg in the accident.

The other two - Sanfar (18) and Afzal (17) - sustained minor injuries. Following the incident, the residents of the area gathered at the spot and blocked the road, demanding the authorities concerned take departmental action against the policeman who threw his lathi on the youth. Valparai DSP M Vivekanandhan, who rushed to the spot, held talks with the villagers and assured them that he would initiate departmental action against the sub inspector.

