Home States Tamil Nadu

Announcement of TN local body elections in 15 days, says Deputy CM Paneerselvam

There will be an announcement for the local body election in 15 days and the victory of AIADMK will continue in local body elections too, OPS said.

Published: 05th November 2019 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM O Panneerselvam (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that there would be an announcement for the local body election in 15 days, while he was addressing the voters of Nanguneri assembly constituency in a thanksgiving meeting organised by AIADMK functionaries.

“The voters of Nanguneri have given a huge victory for the AIADMK candidate V Narayanan. This victory is equal to the one that was given by the people of Andipatti constituency to the late Chief Minister Jayalalitha. To make the Nanguneri constituency a heaven, we will implement all the government schemes in this constituency.  There will be an announcement for the local body election in 15 days and the victory of AIADMK will continue in local body elections too,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the various achievements of the State government had got a victory to the AIADMK in the by-election. “After we lost the Parliamentary election, the opposition parties mocked us. However, we explained about the schemes which were brought by the AIADMK government to the Nanguneri voters. We owe much to these voters who have voted for our party candidate by pinning their hopes on our government,” he said.

Stating that the AIADMK government is being run by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a good way, he predicted that the opposition leader will not come to the top post ever.
 

TAGS
Local body elections O Panneerselvam OPS
