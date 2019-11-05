Home States Tamil Nadu

CB-CID to probe into temple fund theft case

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered CB-CID probe into misappropriation of nearly Rs 73 lakh fund of Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered CB-CID probe into misappropriation of nearly Rs 73 lakh fund of Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram.
Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while dismissing the bail petition filed by one G Siva Arul Kumaran, who is one of the accused in the case.
According to the prosecution, Kumaran, who was working as a temporary computer assistant in the temple had transferred nearly Rs 73.04 lakh from the temple's fund to his personal bank account.
However, Kumaran denied the allegations saying that he is only a temporary computer operator and could not have committed the offence. Pointing out that another accused in the case, who worked as an accountant, has been granted bail by the court recently, he prayed the court to extend the same relief to him.
However, considering the gravity of the matter and that huge amount of temple fund has been misused, Justice Swaminathan denied bail to Kumaran. Also observing that he is not satisfied with the investigation conducted by the Ramanathapuram district police so far, he transferred the case to CB-CID, with further directions to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Madurai CB-CID wing to monitor the investigation.

