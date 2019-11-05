Home States Tamil Nadu

HC imposes Rs 25K cost on woman litigant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has imposed a cost of `25,000 on a woman litigant, who has challenged the orders of a single judge restraining her from talking ill of police officer  SR Jangid, who retired from service on July 31 as the DGP.

The bench of Justices R Subbiah and T Krishnavalli imposed the cost to be remitted to the Chief Justice Relief Fund while dismissing a writ appeal from V Vidya on Monday.

The appeal questioned the validity of the interim order, dated April 13, 2018, of the single judge passed after recording the submission that she would not make any complaint against Jangid. She submitted in the appeal that she had given an undertaking that she would not make any false allegation or send any false complaint against Jangid. But it was wrongly recorded. The prefix ‘false’ had been omitted, she said.
The bench pointed out that the April 2018 order, which was challenged in this appeal, was modified by the single Judge on February 8 this year and therefore, the appeal itself could not be entertained. 

She has filed the present vexatious appeal only to waste the valuable time of the court. “Therefore, we hold that the present appeal is devoid of merits and it is liable only to be dismissed,” the judge said and imposed the cost.

Madras High Court
