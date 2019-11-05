Home States Tamil Nadu

I-T dept attaches Sasikala's properties worth Rs 1,600 crore: Sources

Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, is currently lodged in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail in a disproportionate assets case.

AIADMK leader VK Sasikala (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department has attached 'benami' assets worth around Rs 1,600 crore belonging to VK Sasikala, an aide to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, officials said on Tuesday.

These include two malls, a beach resort, a paper mill and a sugar factory among others, according to income tax sources. They were procured soon after demonetisation in November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that the two high-value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 are not legal tenders, Income Tax sources said.

Income Tax sources said a provisional order of attachment against VK Sasikala, lodged in a jail in Bengaluru after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case, has been issued under section 24(3) of
the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

