Madras HC directs Salem SP to deploy police force for Maoist's funeral

Maoist Manivasagam was encountered by the Kerala police at Agali forest in Kerala on October 29.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:12 PM

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Salem Superintendent of Police to deploy police personnel for the funeral of slained Maoist Manivasagam to prevent any law and order problem.

A bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh, who gave the direction, also added that the deceased Manivasagam should not be buried in private property. The directions came in response to a habeas corpus petition filed by Manivasagam's relative, one Anbarasan, seeking parole for two suspected Maoists Kala and Chandra for performing last rites to Manivasagam. Kala and Chandra are wife and sister of the deceased Maoist.

When the case came for hearing, the counsel for Anbarasan informed the court that the petition for re-postmortem which was pending before the Sessions Court in Palakkad, was closed on November 4 and that steps would be taken to bring Manivasagam's body from Thrissur Government hospital in Kerala to his native in Salem.

Recording the same, the judges gave the above direction and adjourned the case to today (November 6), adding that decision on grant of parole to Kala and Chandra, would be decided after Manivasagam's body is transported to Salem. Manivasagam was encountered by the Kerala police at Agali forest in Kerala on October 29.

