Petitioners to assist IO in Pollachi case: Madras High Court

The first bench of the Madras High Court has permitted the PIL petitioners to assist the investigating officer in the Pollachi sexual offences case.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

CHENNAI: THE first bench of the Madras High Court has permitted the PIL petitioners to assist the investigating officer in the Pollachi sexual offences case.

“We permit the petitioners to espouse the cause of the victims with the intention that it should not recur in future,” the bench of Acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C Saravanan said on Monday and permitted the petitioners to approach the investigation officer (IO) concerned and supply to him the relevant materials which they have and assist him.

The permission followed a submission from the CBI Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) that the copies of the reports on the progress of investigation with regard to the case, cannot be supplied to the petitioners, which included TN Association of Women Advocates, by its president Santhakumari.

The CBI SPP told the bench that as the trial in the case, is to be held in camera, the materials cannot be placed in public domain. He, however, said that he has no objections for the High Court to monitor the investigation. The progress reports will be placed before the court for its perusal, he added.

The SPP further submitted that the petitioners can approach the investigation officer concerned and assist him by providing material for investigation. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 3 after directing the SPP to place the relevant materials and the investigation reports in a sealed cover before the court.

