Revenue officials accuse Collector of bias in promotions

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: As many as 120 officials of the revenue department in Pudukkottai staged a protest at the Collectorate on Monday. They alleged that the district administration was partial in giving promotions.

The officials had come to submit a petition which states that they wanted to surrender their present jobs to the TNPSC and demanded to give them jobs in other departments. When they weren’t allowed to meet the collector, the officials staged a protest on the verandah.

The bone of contention is deciding seniority while promotions between the directly recruited officials and the promotional officials.

The protesting officials are directly recruited assistants and stated they should be promoted as they were senior to the promotional staffs.

The collector passed a promotional order on 1 November 2019 for 36 people to the post of deputy tahsildar. Of the 36, only 14 are directly recruited staffs while the rest are promotional staffs. This has sparked the Monday’s protest. “The order I have passed is in adherence to the rules at present,” said P Uma Maheswari, Collector. The officials are firm on continuing their protest.