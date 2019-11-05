Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt to use drones armed with pesticide to combat fall army worm menace

The pest had destroyed 30,000 hectares of maize crops in 2018 and recent reports said that they were spotted on more than 100 hectares of maize crops.
 

Published: 05th November 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Fall armyworms found on crops in Cuddalore (Picture- Express)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To combat the infestation of the invasive pest, fall armyworm, the Tamil Nadu government will soon use drones to spray pesticide on the maize farms. For this purpose, experts from Anna University have developed special drones which will be first tried out in Perambalur district near Tiruchy.

The pest had destroyed 30,000 hectares of maize crops in 2018 and recent reports said that they were spotted on more than 100 hectares of maize crops in Veppanthattai, Alathur, Kunnam and Perambalur. The
pest which is native to North America has been the reason behind the worry of hundreds of farmers down south. The fall armyworm is regarded to be one of the most destructive pests as they can fly 100kms in a
day and lay thousands of eggs.

“The drones are in almost ready and we will test them in the farms in next 10 to 15 days in Perambalur district,” said K Senthil Kumar, director of Centre for Aerospace Research (CASR).

Senthil said that officials from agriculture department has asked the centre to provide support for the project as many other countries like China have managed to contain spread of the pest by using drones for spraying pesticide. Accordingly a team of experts from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University, Anna University and state agriculture department was formed to look into the problem.

“We had few drones which were developed for agricultural purpose and we used the same ones for spraying pesticide in Perambalur, but the agriculture experts in the team found that we need to work on some factors like the stem of the crop should not be affected during the spraying, the air flow should be controlled,” said Senthil.

Senthil recently visited China to get technical know how about the drones used by them for the process and has incorporated the ideas and developed latest drones that can be used in farmlands in Tamil Nadu.

He said that spraying of pesticide through drone is not only effective but it saves time and money too. “The drone’s atomised sprayer applies uniform applications of the pesticide with more precision on the crop so it requires less volumes of the chemical. Similarly, we can cover more hectares of land through
drones than by manual spraying. It will definitely help the farmers a lot,” said Senthil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fall Armyworm maize farms Agriculture Perambalur Anna University pesticide on drones
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp