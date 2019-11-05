Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman steno assaulted in court?

She began to bleed profusely and was rushed to a hospital. The woman lodged a complaint with South police.

Published: 05th November 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman stenographer was allegedly assaulted by the Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate on Monday. The court staff identified as Sarathi (37) suffered head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Sources said Sarathi produced a draft with errors.

This irked the magistrate and he questioned her. This led to an argument and the magistrate allegedly flung the writing pad and it hit Sarathi on the head. She began to bleed profusely and was rushed to a hospital. The woman lodged a complaint with South police.

