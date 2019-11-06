Dalits face social boycott in Tamil Nadu village for celebrating leader’s birthday

Krithika Srinivasan By

VILLUPURAM: From outside, Ethanemily village in Gingee seems like a pleasant place -- with a blend of modern amenities and rustic charm. Behind this hides its deep-rooted problem of caste prejudice. Recently, caste Hindus of the village imposed a social boycott on their Dalit neighbours -- a practice largely considered eradicated in these parts -- for daring to celebrate their leader's birthday with pomp.

"I went to the store to buy cooking oil, but the shopkeeper refused and asked me to come back the next day," says eight-year-old Kavitha (name changed). It was probably Kavitha's first direct encounter with casteism. "The same thing happened when I went later in the day to buy betel nuts."

The problem began on August 15, when Dalit youngsters in the village decided to celebrate VCK chief Thirumavalavan's birthday with banners and flags. "After obtaining police permission, a group of seven youngsters went to the village bus stop to erect a banner for our leader on August 15," says Devaprakasam (30), a farmer from the village.

"They were stopped by a bunch of caste Hindus. They tore up the banners and threatened the youngsters. Our boys avoided a fight over this matter and came back. On August 17, Thirumavalavan's birthday, a banner kept at the entrance of the village was damaged. We then filed a case against them," says Devaprakasam.

Dalits of Ethanemily village were denied milk, groceries, tea, and essential commodities for a day as part of a social boycott. "The milkman refused to supply for us that particular day," recalls 16-year-old Dilip (name changed). Agricultural labourers were denied work in the lands of caste Hindus. Tractor owners, who plough fields owned by Dalits, did not turn up too.

At the same time, to ensure things do not spiral out of control, and instead of cracking down on the miscreants, the authorities decided to hold a 'peace meeting'.

FRAGILE PEACE

After much delay, the meeting was held on October 30. The Tehsildar and the Inspector chaired the meeting.

"We clarified that public land is for all communities, and that Dalits can have their own flagpoles to put up flags and banners with due permission," said the Tehsildar. "Nobody has the right to prevent them from doing so."

While PMK, DMK, AIADMK, and DMDK have their own flagpoles, the Dalits had filed a request to put up a pole for VCK. "The caste Hindus were dead against us having a pole," says Devaprakasam.

"They claimed we having a pole would create tension in the village. If every other party and caste can have a pole, why not us?"

The consequence of the 'peace meeting' was disastrous for the Dalits. The same night, caste Hindus held an 'Ooru Kootam' where they decided to impose a social boycott on Dalits for one day, October 31. On November 1, the villagers uprooted flagpoles of all parties. "They decided it's better to remove all than allow us to display our political identity," a Dalit villager said.

"The decision at the Ooru Kootam on Wednesday was to not disturb Dalits," says DMK block secretary S Ravichandran.

"However, a few people brought up the idea of a social boycott, and it spread work of mouth. The villagers implemented it on Thursday." Another Kootam was held on Thursday night. Only caste Hindus participated in the meeting, where it was decided that all poles would be removed.

Ravichandran says the villagers could not come to terms with a VCK flagpole being erected there.

"Considering the problems that may arise if VCK is denied space, all other parties decided to remove their flagpoles."

Ravichandran says the decision was taken as there are "some alcoholic youngsters" in the village who may create problems for Dalits over the issue.

"In this era, Dalits continue to face social boycott," says VCK district secretary Cheran. "And, police don't understand the seriousness. A case has been filed against 12 people but none of them has been arrested till date. We demand immediate action against the villagers who enforced the social boycott."

"We are ensuring peace is maintained in the village. Two constables have been posted there for protection," is all that Inspector Srinivasan had to say about the issue.

"The row over erecting a banner and flagpole has opened our eyes to the casteism that still persists," says a 21-year-old driver from the colony.

"We grew up playing cricket together, we were friends. But when it comes to politics and caste, they have made us realise we belong in the colony, that we will never be allowed in the village with the rest of them. This is a lesson."