New app for pest-disease warning launched

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A new mobile app for pest-disease warning and a portal providing geo-based agriculture information were launched by ministers R B Udhayakumar and R Doraikannu at the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) on Tuesday.

The app PANNAI, (Pest-disease advance Notification and Need-based agriculture information) has been developed by MSSRF with support of Oracle CSR and technical inputs from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU). It provides advance information on pest-diseases to farmers. advisories, market information and farm-specific weather advisories, that are usually available only at district-level.

Udhayakumar said: “Technology for small farmers is what this event is reinforcing. This app should not be used just in one place, but scaled up so that agriculture and technology work together for all of us.”

Doraikannu emphasised that technology and pro-farmer policy could boost income. It was a matter of pride that the State had been awarded ‘Krishi Karman’ award for the fifth time. “The government’s ‘Uzhavan’ app was a historic step for agriculture, linking science and farmers. I appeal to farmers to use ‘Pannai’ and ‘Uzhavan’ apps for their benefit.”

MSSRF founder M S Swaminathan said digital technologies were important to support small farmers and applauded the efforts made by the project team. Presenting the features of the app, R Nagarajan of MSSRF and Head of the Project, said the team first collected data from the field using GIS technology for micro-level detailed field-level information and set up automatic weather stations.

“The project is being rolled out in six villages, reaching around 3,000 farmers in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam and indirectly benefiting around 10,000 farmers,” he said.