Rs 10 coin has little favour among traders in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Orders from the Reserve Bank of India notwithstanding, a few traders and shopkeepers continue to turn down the Rs 10 coin from customers. While the apex bank has also appealed to the public not to believe such rumours and continue to accept these coins in all their transactions, the consumers go through rough times while when their money is turned down on a daily basis. The condition is prevalent in several parts of the State.

In the Nilgiris district, it is alleged that even the staff working for the State transport corporation refuse to accept the coins from the passengers. At tea stalls, shops, or at the vegetable markets in Nilgiris district, the public can hardly transact the money in the denomination of Rs 10 coins to purchase the goods. It is said that several tea estate workers are facing difficulty due to this issue.

“There is a sizable number of people in the district who have hundreds of Rs 10 coins at their houses, which have been kept unused for many days,” said a retired school teacher T K Sabapathi. K S Sampath from Coonoor said that he has thousands of Rs 10 coins with him as his former employer settled the final payment in coins.

“Bank officials refuse to accept the coins stating that they would have to spend too much time in counting them,” he said. Coonoor Consumer Protection Association has appealed the RBI to take back the coins or come out with an awareness campaign to inform people that it is a legal tender.

Association President S Manogaran rued, “We have petitioned the district administration and RBI but the grievances are unaddressed.” Nilgiris District Bank Employees Association (NDBEA) General Secretary R Rajkumar said, “We are accepting Rs 10 coins. The problem is that the banks had to dump these in the cash chest, as no trader wishes to withdraw the money in this denomination.”

Lead Bank Manager (Nilgiris District) M Rajkumar said, “The transport department has confirmed that they are accepting the Rs 10 coins from public. We may take some specific complaints of the public to the notice of the Collector.”