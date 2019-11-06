Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 10 coin has little favour among traders in Tamil Nadu

In the Nilgiris district, it is alleged that even the staff working for the State transport corporation refuse to accept the coins from the passengers.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coins

For representational purposes

By DEEPAK SATHISH
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Orders from the Reserve Bank of India notwithstanding, a few traders and shopkeepers continue to turn down the Rs 10 coin from customers. While the apex bank has also appealed to the public not to believe such rumours and continue to accept these coins in all their transactions, the consumers go through rough times while when their money is turned down on a daily basis. The condition is prevalent in several parts of the State.

In the Nilgiris district, it is alleged that even the staff working for the State transport corporation refuse to accept the coins from the passengers. At tea stalls, shops, or at the vegetable markets in Nilgiris district, the public can hardly transact the money in the denomination of Rs 10 coins to purchase the goods. It is said that several tea estate workers are facing difficulty due to this issue.

“There is a sizable number of people in the district who have hundreds of Rs 10 coins at their houses, which have been kept unused for many days,” said a retired school teacher T K Sabapathi. K S Sampath from Coonoor said that he has thousands of Rs 10 coins with him as his former employer settled the final payment in coins.

“Bank officials refuse to accept the coins stating that they would have to spend too much time in counting them,” he said. Coonoor Consumer Protection Association has appealed the RBI to take back the coins or come out with an awareness campaign to inform people that it is a legal tender.

Association President S Manogaran rued, “We have petitioned the district administration and RBI but the grievances are unaddressed.” Nilgiris District Bank Employees Association (NDBEA) General Secretary R Rajkumar said, “We are accepting Rs 10 coins. The problem is that the banks had to dump these in the cash chest, as no trader wishes to withdraw the money in this denomination.”

Lead Bank Manager (Nilgiris District) M Rajkumar said, “The transport department has confirmed that they are accepting the Rs 10 coins from public. We may take some specific complaints of the public to the notice of the Collector.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rs 10 coin RBI
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp