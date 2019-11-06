Home States Tamil Nadu

Students unable to crack NEET shows failure of education system: Academicians

Only about 2 percent of the students admitted into government and self-financing medical colleges in 2019, passed the NEET exam without enrolling for private coaching 

Published: 06th November 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Suneetha had attempted suicide in August this year, alleging harassment by the school management.

Representative image | EXPRESS

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Students needing coaching classes to crack competitive exams shows failure of school education system, said educationalists and students in response to a recent observation by the Madras High Court.

Data submitted by the Tamil Nadu government to the Madras High Court on Monday, showed that only about 2 per cent of the students admitted into government and self-financing medical colleges in 2019, passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam without enrolling in private coaching centres.

A Bench of High Court Justices N Kirubakaran and P Velmurugan who studied the numbers observed that medical education is not available to the poor people and is available only to those who underwent coaching classes by spending lots of rupees. "Moreover, this will also put the rural students in a disadvantageous position, as they lack facilities of coaching," it said.

However, former Vice Chancellor, Anna University, E Balagurusamy said that the most important inference that should be made from the data is that the school education system, as a whole, is incapable of
producing enough qualifying candidates. "The data shows that students from government schools, private matriculation and CBSE schools need additional coaching to crack an exam that is based on school syllabus. This shows that the quality of education is poor," he opined.

He further said that by principle, any government should oppose extra coaching and enhance the school education to the point where any additional training will be redundant. "The data shows an attitude problem as well. Students have normalised the fact they need additional coaching to clear a competitive exam," he said.

A Riaz, a student from a government school in Chennai, who cleared NEET last year said that students have a fair chance of clearing the test if they are thorough with their school syllabus. "I was weak in physics. The government's residential programme helped me tackle questions in the physics section more strategically," he said. Riaz, however, secured only a dental admission in a private college that he could not afford.

PB Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System and an education activist argued that in order to crack NEET, students need to be equipped with strategy as much as subject
knowledge. "Most coaching centres, teach students how to avoid negative marks, how to work on strengths, instead of being thorough. So good subject knowledge alone is insufficient," he said.

He added that most students have to either undergo intensive extra coaching or attempt it multiple times. "Only affluent students who can either afford good coaching or a gap year without studying or working to prepare stands any chance of cracking the exam," he said. Gajendrababu opined that school teachers themselves should be able to consistently provide competent training, for a student to clear the test without additional coaching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Madras High Court Private Coaching medical entrance High fees
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp