Termite attack on banks of Amaravathi and Tirumurthi dams in Udumalaipet

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Following complaints regarding a possible proliferation of termites on the banks of Amaravathi and Tirumurthi dams in Udumalaipet, PWD officials removed the sand moulds formed by them and sprayed insecticides on the region. Farmers raised concerns that if steps are not taken immediately the termites would spread across the banks and layers of the dams, weakening the structures.

Speaking to TNIE, a farmer, Ganeshamurthi, said, "A few days ago, I found those moulds on the banks of the Amaravathi dams. They were small indicating that they are only a few weeks old. As termites mostly take four to five years to build large moulds, if not cleared immediate it could pose danger to Amaravathi. Similar small formations were also found near the Thirumurthi dam."

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (Tirupur-Udumalaipet) President Baladandapani said, "Due to severe rains in Udumalaipet and the catchments of the waterways flowing towards Amaravathi and Thirumurthi dams in the past two months, the moisture content of the banks has risen. This attracted the termites to form moulds on sand and mud found on the outer layers of the dams and their banks. Not only the moulds would weaken the structures but pollute the water bodies. We immediately informed the Public Works Department officials in charge of the maintenance of the water reservoirs.

An official from PWD said, "Based on the complaints, a team of workers was sent to inspect the moulds formed by the termites on both the dams. They removed the moulds, closed the holes and sprayed chemicals on the region."