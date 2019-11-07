A touch of Thirukkural to wipe out bad blood among students

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Saying that filing an FIR might harm their future, Inspector Thillai Nagarajan of Palayamkottai directed 49 students who involved in a clash, to write 1,330 Thirukkural couplets as punishment. The Palayamkottai police also removed the wristbands of a few students that denoted their castes.

The police said that the students, belonging to St. John's and Cathedral higher secondary schools, had beaten each other on VOC ground near St. John's school two days ago. The students' clash continued in social media, they added.



The inspector gave this novel punishment to the students, after consulting with their parents, as he believed writing the 1,330 Thirukkural couplets would "mend their ways". He said, "We had conducted inquiries to confirm the role of each student in the clash. As they failed to write the couplets on Tuesday, the school authorities did not allow them on the school premises. On Wednesday, they wrote the couplets while being on the station premises. The students and parents have assured that such clashes would not happen again in the future."

After removing the wristbands of a few students, the police warned that stern action would be taken if they wear those again.